Update: Elderly woman dies after fire in her Paphos house

An elderly woman has died after a fire broke out in her house on Vasileos Constantinou street in central Paphos on Thursday morning.
Neighbours noticed the fire and contacted authorities.
Firemen found the woman unconscious inside the house and called an ambulance which transferred her to Paphos General Hospital.
She was pronounced dead shortly after 9 am.
According to philenews, the woman is believed to have been sitting near a heater which was the cause of the fire.
The fire caused extensive damage to the house.
Police and the fire services are continuing investigations.