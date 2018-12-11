Elderly man missing from home (photo)

Police are appealing to the public to help find Alexis Nikiforides, aged 80, who has been missing from his home in Nicosia since yesterday morning.
The 80 year old man is 1.60 metres tall, of average build, with white hair. When he left his home he was wearing grey trousers, a light grey sweater and a dark cap. He was also holding a black walking stick.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on telephone 22802222, or the closest police station or the emergency numbers 112 and 199 or the citizen’s help line on 1460.