Eight day remand in Rodotheou murder attempt

Three men were remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday in connection with the attempt on the life of Nicos Rodotheou.

The three suspects – two Greek Cypriots and one non-Cypriot – are aged 37, 34 and 26.

Police said they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted murder, illegal possession of a gun and ammunition and illegal possession of property.

The three were arrested on Tuesday evening and taken to court on Wednesday amid tight security.

The police officer investigating the attempted murder said that Nicos Rodotheou had in his statement said that throughout the drive to his home on Monday night, there was a white scooter in front of him, which at some point then dropped behind him.

He heard shots fired at the junction of Ethinkis Frouras and Kallipoleos roads.

As part of an investigation into a drug case, police followed two cars to a block of flats where the third suspect was seen driving a white scooter from the basement, helped by the other two suspects.

They were arrested because they could not give adequate explanations for the scooter.

All three deny any involvement.

The police investigator said that police had taken CCTV footage and a number of statements. He said that Rodotheou had said he did not suspect anyone, and did not have differences with anyone.

The basic reason why the remand request had been submitted was because the motorbike fitted the description given by Rodotheou and witnesses, he said.

Read more