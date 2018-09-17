Menu
Egyptian Petroleum Minister arrives in Cyprus to sign ‘Aphrodite’ agreement

September 17, 2018 at 5:04pm

Egypt’s Petroleum Minister, Tarek Al-Mala will arrive in Cyprus tomorrow to sign the transnational agreement which for the submarine pipeline which will connect Aphrodite gas field with Egypt.

The Egyptian Minister will meet with President Anastasiades on Tuesday and will sign the final agreement with Cypriot Minister of Energy, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis.

The agreement will set the political, economic, legal, technical and framework for the pipeline which will connect Aphrodite with Egypt’s liquefaction terminal.

It will be the first transnational agreement for natural gas pipelines in the eastern Mediterranean.

