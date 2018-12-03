EasyJet founder donated €505,000 to Greek wildfires victims

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, created by EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, donated €505,000 towards the families of people who died in the July 2018 wildfires in Greece.

The programme was first announced by Haji-Ioannou on October 4, during a press conference in Athens. Relatives of the 99 deceased were asked to attend the Foundation offices in Athens to apply for the €5,000 grant. In total 92 written applications were received.

For reasons of transparency, the names of the beneficiaries are in the Foundation’s website, with the exception of those who chose to withhold their personal information.

“In a very tragic set of circumstances I am pleased we have been able to offer financial assistance to those who asked for it so quickly and efficiently. My sincere condolences to all the families of the deceased and be strong,” Haji-Ioannou commented.

