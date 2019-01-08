€3,400 in parking fine money donated to disabled

Aglandjia mayor Charalambos Petrides on Tuesday handed over a cheque of €3,400 to the chairman of the Cyprus Paraplegics Association Demetris Lambrianides following a decision of the municipal council that all fines for illegal parking in spots for the disabled be given to the association.
The municipality wanted to send the message that the aim is not to book and fine those who break the law, but to cultivate respect of the right of all citizens to access.
The association said it would use the money to fund an enlightenment campaign for respect of parking for the disabled.