A 33 year old Russian has reported to police the theft of jewellery and precious stones worth €12,000 from the bedroom of her home in Yermasoyia, Limassol, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The woman told police she was in her living room when she heard a noise upstairs. When she went up to check she found the balcony door open and a ‘shadow’.

Police cordoned off the area and are investigating. The burglar appears to have entered the bedroom from the open balcony door.