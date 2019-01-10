€1.8m extra for architects because of delays in Eleftheria Square project

Nicosia Municipality will have to fork out an additional €1.815 m to the architects overseeing construction of Eleftheria Square because of delays in completing the project, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

It said that the architects are being paid €55,000 a month for every month of delay. The amount was calculated based on the fees of the architects, their transport costs from the UK to Cyprus and back and other expenses in Cyprus

Under the project, the square should have been completed in April 2016.

Phileftheros said it remains unclear whether the architects will ask for additional fees for the delay that followed the termination of the contract with the first contractor, who was paid €530,000 to leave the building the site.

In his reply, Michaelides also said that his office has written to Nicosia Municipality seeking further information on the fees as well as regards the delay in the completion of the project.

