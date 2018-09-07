Dutch tourist dies after losing consciousness while swimming

A 64 year old Dutch tourist lost consciousness while swimming in the Sodap area of Kato Paphos on Friday and was pronounced dead at Paphos Hospital.
The incident occurred around 2 pm when the man and his wife were swimming in shallow waters of about one metre.
Under conditions which are being investigated, he lost consciousness after being hit by two waves.
He was brought to shore but did not regain consciousness and was taken by ambulance to Paphos Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
His wife told police that he was not a strong swimmer, the Cyprus News Agency said.
Paphos has been experiencing strong winds and stormy seas, with two swimmers rescued earlier on Friday in the sea off the Saint George Hotel.
Another three people were rescued from small boats off Larnaca and Paralimni on Friday afternoon.
Read more