Dutch FM to discuss bilateral relations during official visit to Cyprus

Bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue and other matters of mutual interest are on the agenda of talks Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok will be having in Cyprus on Thursday.

According to a press release, Blok arrives in Cyprus late on September 5 for an official visit, accompanied by a delegation, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides.

In the framework of his visit, Blok will be received on September 6 by Christodoulides.

The two Ministers will have a private meeting, followed by talks between the delegations of the two countries, during which the whole spectrum of bilateral relations will be discussed. Other topics on the agenda include the Cyprus problem, and regional, European and international issues of mutual interest.

Blok, who is visiting Cyprus for the first time as Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be departing from the island on September 6.