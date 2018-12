A 57 year old man from the Nicosia district involved in a collision has been arrested for drunk driving.

Police said that under conditions that are being investigated, the man collided with the back of another car on Kyriakou Matsi street in Nicosia yesterday afternoon. There were no injuries, but both cars were damaged.

An alco test was carried out on the driver with an initial reading of 135mg and a final reading of 124 mg which is more than five times the legal limit of 22.