Drop in number of Cypriot residents travelling abroad

November 19, 2018 at 4:44pm
Edited by

The number of Cyprus residents travelling abroad in October 2018 fell an annual 2.8% to total 115,022, the  Statistical Service (Cystat) said on Monday.

Compared with September 2018, Cypriot residents travelling abroad declined by 11.2%.

According to Cystat, in October 2018 there was an increase of 1.9% in the trips of residents to Greece (45,418 in October 2018 compared to 44,573 in October 2017) and a decrease of 35.8% in the trips of residents to the United Kingdom (12,944 compared to 20,152 last year).

(Cyprus News Agency)

