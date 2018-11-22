Paphos driver evacuates bus with school pupils because of smoke bomb

A Paphos bus driver was forced to evacuate a bus full of school pupils after one of them lit a smoke bomb, the Cyprus News Agency reported.
No one was hurt and the pupils and bus driver are in good health.
There were about 70 pupils aboard the bus that had picked them up from school, the Panayia Theoskepasti Gymnasium, at around 2 pm on Thursday.
One of them lit a smoke bomb and the driver evacuated the bus because of the smoke. A second bus was sent to pick them up.
The Paphos Bus Company has already reported the incident to the police.