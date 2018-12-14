Double murder: Tzionis’ claims he was coerced by investigators withdrawn

Claims by Loizos Tzionis that he had been coerced by investigators during their investigation of the double murder of a school teacher and his wife, collapsed during cross-examination at the Nicosia Criminal Court on Friday, prompting his lawyer to withdraw them.

Tzionis is charged with murdering Dina Sergiou and Yiorgos Hadjigeorghiou, who were found stabbed in their Strovolos home last April in what police believe was a botched robbery.

Tzionis had on Wednesday told the court that he had been pressured into signing a statement while feeling unwell during the interrogation and that he was in a “poor mental state” due to cocaine deprivation while under arrest.

But under cross-examination by the prosecution on Friday he said he had not been pressured by interrogators, but that lying during questioning that had made him nervous.

After his remarks, his lawyer withdrew his clients’ claims.

The trial continues on Monday when a decision will be taken on whether the trial within a trial will continue or whether the prosecution will call their first witness.

Tzionis and three other defendants — Lefteris Solomou, Sarah Siance and Marios Hadjixenophontos have all pleaded not guilty to seven charges including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit a crime and kidnap.

