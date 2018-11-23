Double murder: Relatives in tears as evidence submitted

There were emotional scenes at the Nicosia Criminal Court on Friday when the prosecution submitted evidence as the trial in a brutal double murder that shocked Cyprus got underway.

Dina Sergiou and Yiorgos Hadjigeorghiou were found stabbed to death in their Strovolos home last April in what police believe was a botched robbery.

Relatives of the tragic couple cried when the prosecution submitted Sergiou’s blood spattered nightdress.

Loizos Tzionis, Lefteris Solomou, Sara Siance and Marios Hadjixenophontos face charges that include premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery and illegal possession of weapons.

Tzionis, 33, initially pleaded guilty to the murder charge but changed his plea on November 5, and now denies any involvement in the case.

The other three defendants, have also pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The victims were found stabbed to death in a pool of blood. Their teenage son who had been locked in a cupboard managed to free himself and seek help from the neighbours.

Throughout Friday’s four-hour proceedings, the four accused kept their eyes on the ground.

The submission of evidence will continue on Wednesday. Some of the evidence submitted includes a bed sheet, samples of a red substance on the bed sheet and on the floor of the bedroom, a Samurai sword taken from the balcony, a club taken from downstairs, black shoes found in a field close to the house, samples from the victims’ nails, Dina Sergiou’s clothes in four large envelopes (which the defence argued should not be opened but the prosecution disagreed), blood spattered clothes of Yiorgos Hadjigeorgiou, a yellow rucksack containing white leather shoes, glasses and a torch and a mobile phone from the suspects’ car.

Tzionis’ lawyer plans to object to the evidence taken from the suspects’ car. He also objected to the submission of a black notebook found in the car and asked for an on the spot visit of the scene of the crime.

Earlier, the judge presented to the court the accepted facts in the case. The prosecution is expected to call about 60 witnesses.

The court also rejected an application by the lawyer of Siance to amend the charges against her because, as he argued, the charge sheet had errors.

