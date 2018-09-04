Details of planned fireworks shows to be publicised

Permits granted by the Mining Service of the Agriculture Ministry for fireworks shows will henceforth be publicised so that the public is informed of when and where they will be held.

As from September 3, the Mining Service will be posting the dates, times and locations for which such permits have been granted on its website www.moa.gov.cy/mines.

Permits are issued only for fireworks which comply with EU specifications and carry the CE certification.

During the winter months, fireworks shows are permitted only after 9 pm on weekdays and after 10 pm on Friday and Saturday or before a holiday. During the summer, these must start an hour later.