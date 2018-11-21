Denia tension to continue until December, says Foreign Ministry source

Turkish occupation forces will continue creating tensions in Denia area until December, a Foreign Ministry source told CNA.

The Ministry has already made demarches to UNFICYP, the source said, while adding that the occupying force is trying to undermine UN authority in the buffer zone in Denia.

“The maintenance of the military status quo and the security of citizens are our most important priorities. Any activities undermining the status quo cannot be allowed,” UNFICYP Representative Alim Sidik told CNA on Tuesday.

Denia community council is in constant contact with the Foreign Ministry and UNFICYP over the issue, CNA reports.

Since last week, Turkish occupying forces have been threatening Greek Cypriot farmers to leave the land they have been cultivating – with UN permission – since 2013, claiming that the area is not part of the buffer zone but under Turkish-occupation.

Denia community leader, Christakis Panayiotou said that after the Greek Cypriot farmers are forced to leave the land everyday, Turkish Cypriot farmers enter the area and cultivate the same fields.

