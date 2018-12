Minister of Defence Savvas Aggelides departs today for Ireland where for an official visit.

According to a press release by the Ministry, Aggelides will hold a meeting with his Irish counterpart Paul Kehoe, during which they will discuss about bilateral ties and the prospects to further enhance them as well as their cooperation in the framework of the Common Defence and Security Policy.

They will also discuss about issues concerning Brexit and the UN missions.

