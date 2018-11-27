Defence Minister to attend aeronautical exercise in sea region of Crete

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides is travelling to Crete to attend the final phase of the Aeronautical Exercise “Medousa- 7 “, together with his Greek and Egyptian counterpart
Angelides was invited to attend the exercise, taking place in the sea area off the Greek island, by the Greek Minister of National Defence Panos Kammenos.
According to an announcement, the Minister will be accompanied by the Chief of the National Guard, the Chief of the Navy Command and the Chief of Staff.
Air and naval forces from Cyprus, Greece and Egypt are participating in the exercise. Cyprus participates with the Offshore patrol Vessel “A. IOANNIDIS “, an Underwater Demolition Team and army Officers.
The 4th Intergovernmental Defence Council between Greece and Cyprus will take place following the exercise. Joint actions and issues of common interest will be discussed at the Council by the Defence Minsters of Cyprus and Greece.
(Cyprus News Agency)