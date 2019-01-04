Decrease of 16.7% in registered unemployment

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2018, reached 29.800 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2018 decreased to 23.929 persons in comparison to 24.589 in the previous month.

In comparison with December 2017, a decrease of 5.971 persons or 16,7% was recorded which was mainly observed in the sectors of trade (a decrease of 1.193 unemployed persons), public administration (a decrease of 1.137), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 794), manufacturing (a decrease of 607), construction (a decrease of 529), education (a decrease of 189) and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 1.521).

Table 1 Month and Year Registered Unemployed – Actual Data Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data 2018 December 29.800 23.929 November 28.514 24.589 October 20.447 24.958 September 21.399 25.462 August 23.866 25.872 July 24.803 26.433 June 23.808 26.993 May 22.839 27.478 April 24.903 27.897 March 30.616 28.395 February 34.204 28.962 January 35.989 29.670 2017 December 35.771 30.393 November 33.780 30.679 October 26.436 31.317 September 27.951 32.105 August 31.003 32.917 July 31.670 33.467 June 30.577 33.913 May 29.922 34.583 April 32.804 35.192 March 39.088 35.796 February 42.326 36.225 January 42.839 36.564 2016 December 41.852 36.932

Table 2 NaceRev.2 Economic Activity Registered Unemployed (actual data) December 2017 November 2018 December 2018 A Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 202 160 146 B Mining and Quarring 39 45 50 C Manufacturing 2.231 1.679 1.624 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 14 11 11 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 92 95 95 F Construction 2.295 1.813 1.766 G Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 5.808 4.748 4.615 H Transportation and Storage 1.404 1.325 1.448 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 10.372 8.623 9.578 J Information and Communication 518 430 460 K Financial and Insurance Activities 881 1.420 1.398 L Real Estate Activities 245 246 235 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 1.137 1.033 990 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 1.083 1.044 1.107 O Public Administration and Defence, Compulsory Social Security 3.232 1.389 2.095 P Education 739 572 550 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 455 389 376 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 607 518 528 S Other Service Activities 656 506 526 T Activities of Households 95 55 49 U Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies 20 29 28 Newcomers 3.646 2.384 2.125 Total 35.771 28.514 29.800

Methodological notes

Definitions

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.