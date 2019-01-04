Menu
Local

Decrease of 16.7% in registered unemployment

January 4, 2019 at 2:04pm

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2018, reached 29.800 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2018 decreased to 23.929 persons in comparison to 24.589 in the previous month.

In comparison with December 2017, a decrease of 5.971 persons or 16,7% was recorded which was mainly observed in the sectors of trade (a decrease of 1.193 unemployed persons), public administration (a decrease of 1.137), accommodation and food service activities (a decrease of 794), manufacturing (a decrease of 607), construction (a decrease of 529), education (a decrease of 189) and to newcomers in the labour market (a decrease of 1.521).

Table 1

Month and Year

Registered Unemployed – Actual Data

Registered Unemployed – Seasonally Adjusted Data
2018

 

 
December

29.800

23.929
November

28.514

24.589
October

20.447

24.958
September

21.399

25.462
August

23.866

25.872
July

24.803

26.433
June

23.808

26.993
May

22.839

27.478
April

24.903

27.897
March

30.616

28.395
February

34.204

28.962
January

35.989

29.670
2017

 

 
December

35.771

30.393
November

33.780

30.679
October

26.436

31.317
September

27.951

32.105
August

31.003

32.917
July

31.670

33.467
June

30.577

33.913
May

29.922

34.583
April

32.804

35.192
March

39.088

35.796
February

42.326

36.225
January

42.839

36.564
2016

 

 
December

41.852

36.932

 

Table 2

NaceRev.2

Economic Activity

Registered Unemployed           (actual data)

December     2017

November     2018

December     2018

A

 Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

202

160

146

B

 Mining and Quarring

39

45

50

C

 Manufacturing

2.231

1.679

1.624

D

 Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

14

11

11

E

 Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

92

95

95

F

 Construction

2.295

1.813

1.766

G

 Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

5.808

4.748

4.615

H

 Transportation and Storage

1.404

1.325

1.448

I

 Accommodation and Food Service Activities

10.372

8.623

9.578

J

 Information and Communication

518

430

460

K

 Financial and Insurance Activities

881

1.420

1.398

L

 Real Estate Activities

245

246

235

M

 Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

1.137

1.033

990

N

 Administrative and Support Service Activities

1.083

1.044

1.107

O

 Public Administration and Defence, Compulsory Social Security

3.232

1.389

2.095

P

 Education

739

572

550

Q

 Human Health and Social Work Activities

455

389

376

R

 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

607

518

528

S

 Other Service Activities

656

506

526

T

 Activities of Households

95

55

49

U

 Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies

20

29

28

Newcomers

3.646

2.384

2.125

Total

35.771

28.514

29.800

Methodological notes

Definitions

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for one. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not included self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment as well as persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.

