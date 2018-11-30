Dates for payment of pensions and benefits for Christmas

In view of the Christmas holidays, the Labour Ministry said on Friday it has made arrangements for the payment of pensions and benefits before Christmas.

These will be paid as follows:

Minimum guaranteed income, including the Christmas gift will be deposited in beneficiaries’ bank accounts on 13/12/2018

The monthly allowance for persons with disabilities on 14/12/2018

Monthly special pensions and benefits from the relief fund, including the Christmas gift on 14/12/2018

Children’s allowance and allowance to single parent families on 14/12/2018

Benefit to veterans and widows of veterans of World War ll on 14/12/2018

Benefit to low income pensioners on 14/12/2018

Christmas gift to low income pensioners on 17/12/2018

As regards social benefits for which cheques are issued, the ministry said that:

Benefits and Christmas gift to all those who receive a monthly allowance will be sent on 11/12/2018,

Benefits and Christmas gift to those who receive urgent allowance will be sent on 4/12/2018 και 10/12/2018.

Cheques for the enclaved including the Christmas gift will be handed over through the UN on 17/12/2018. Enclaved Maronites will receive theirs through a direct transfer to their accounts on 17/12/2018

Cheques for applicants for international protection will be sent on 13/12/2018 and 14/12/2018

Payment of the social insurance pensions and the peoples’ pension of December 2018, the 13th pension and the honorary payment added to the pensions of those who served longer in the national guard because of the 1974 invasion as well as to prisoners and wound of the war, including the Christmas gift, will be paid on 14/12/2018.