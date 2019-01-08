Dams see steady inflow of water, stocks rise to 25.5% of capacity

Dams are a quarter full after abundant rains in recent days boosted Cyprus’s depleted water stocks, with the inflow expected to continue, a Cyprus Water Development official said on Tuesday.

Last week, dams were only 18% full.

Two small dams in the Paphos district, Pomos and Argakas and the small Kalopanayiotis dam in Nicosia have already overflowed.

But attention is focused on the large Kouris and Asprokremos dams which account for much of the island’s water storage capacity.

Overall, stocks currently stand at 74 million cubic metres (mcm) which represents 25.5% of total capacity. This is nearly double the 40 mcm or 13.8% of capacity in Cyprus’ dams on the same day last year and higher than the maximum recorded last year (68.617 mcm on April 4).

Figures available on the Water Development Department’s website show that 16.6 mcm flowed into the dams in December. January has been particularly good, with another 26.19 mcm flowing into the dams since the start of the year.

Kouris dam which is the biggest dam with a total capacity of 115,000 mcm is only 18.4% full, while the second biggest dam Asprokremmos (capacity 52,385 mcm) is 33% full. This is a significant improvement on stocks on the same day last year when stocks at Kouris were at 7.9% of capacity and at Asprokremos at 19.3%.

