Dam levels extremely low despite recent rainfall

Sceneries of drought even in mountain areas are forming all over Cyprus due to the extended summer, Phileleftheros reports.

According to the Water Development Department, dam fullness levels in Cyprus are at 14,8%.

Despite the early September rainfall, fullness levels in Cypriot dams are lower than last year’s 18,5%.

43.118 million cubic meters of water are stored in dams, compared to last year’s 54,052 million cubic meters.

The Kalopanayiotis dam has the highest storage level with 50.4% fullness, while the lowest is at Germasogeia with 3.7%.

Kalopanayiotis was the dam with the highest storage last year as well, with 49.6%.

Vyzakia dam was the one with the lowest storage level with 5,2% fullness.

Recent rainfall will not cause any change to storage levels in the dams, Phileleftheros reported, because all the water will be absorbed by the land which is thirsty due to the extended summer.