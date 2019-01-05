Cyprus to host Med 7 summit on January 29

Cyprus will on January 29 host the summit of the EU south – Med 7 with the leaders of the seven EU participating member states due to meet in Nicosia, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.
He told CyBC that the meeting does not constitute an attempt to create a separate bloc within the EU, but boost ties between countries with common interests.
Participating in the summit will be French president Emmanuel Macron and the prime ministers of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, Italy Giuseppe Conte, Malta Joseph Muscat, Spain Pedro Sanchez and Portugal Antonio Costa.
Issues to be discussed include migration, security and the fight against terrorism, as well as energy issues and the regional role of the countries of the European south.
Unemployment and attracting investments as well as Brexit are also expected to be discussed.
The previous Med7 meeting was held in Rome a year ago. Sanchez and Costa will be participating in such a summit for the first time, as both were elected after the previous summit.