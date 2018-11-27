Cyprus’ special forces upgraded, Defence Minster says

Cyprus has upgraded the weapons of its special forces and is proceeding steadily towards new purchases, Defense Minister Savvas Angelides has said.
Minister was addressing a ceremony awarding the Green Beret to the new army recruits at the “Stelios Mavrommatis” Military Camp at Stavrovouni of Larnaca District.
Savvas Angelides stressed that Cyprus’ select forces must be in a state of constant readiness while they should be flexible and capable to respond to every challenge protecting the country.
(Cyprus News Agency)