Cyprus police organises charity run against child cancer

Cyprus Police are organising a Charity Running/ Walking Day event, next Saturday December 15, for children fighting cancer.
“Cyprus Police Charity Races – For our own little Heroes – For NO child should have to fight cancer alone”, will be held at Athalassa Park, in Nicosia.
The whole event begins at 8 am and includes the following races which will start at 10 am:
* 800m running race for children up to 12 years of age (Registration on day of event, Free of charge)
* 5 km running race (Participation fees 5 Euros – Registration via the internet at the following link: https://www.runningincyprus.com/event/police/)
* 3km running race for everyone (Participation fees 5 Euros – Registration on day of event at event’s location)
All money collected will be given to the families of children who are being treated at Oncology Department for Children at Archbishop Makarios III Hospital in Nicosia.
Awards will be given for six different age groups, while all participants will receive a medal.
Information at tel. 22808066 or 22808717