Cyprus passport ranked 16th worldwide for travel access

Cyprus’ passport was ranked 16th worldwide in terms of global access, according to the Henley Passport index.
Holders can travel without visa to 173 countries in the world and require visas for 53.
Greece is ranked seventh, as is Belgium, Canada and Ireland. Greek passport holders can travel without visa to 184 countries but need a visa for 42.
Japan tops the list, with the country’s passport holders having visa-free access to 190 countries and requiring visas for 36. Ranked second are Singapore and North Korea, while Germany and France share third place, and Denmark, Finland, Italy and Sweden share fourth.
Luxembourg and Spain are in fifth place, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, the UK and the US are ranked sixth.
Making up the top ten are the Czech republic (eighth), Malta (ninth) and Australia, Iceland and New Zeland (joint 10th).
Based on IATA data, the Henley Passport Index offers an in-depth picture of which countries passport-holders can access with which type of visa, how the passport has changed over the last 14 years, how it compares to other passports, why it has the level of access it does, and which additional passports would improve mobility.