Cyprus-Israel cooperation enhanced, Knesset Speaker tells Syllouris

Cooperation between Cyprus and Israel is continuously being enhanced both on a bilateral and trilateral level, with prospects for broader cooperation with other countries of the region, Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Elelstein said on Monday, welcoming President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris, who is visiting Israel at the invitation of his counterpart.

Edelstein noted that the two parliaments would be playing a very important role in the direction of further developing cooperation in various sectors, such as environment, water resources, business, and high technology.

Syllouris expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation between the two parliaments, which is producing tangible results, and noted the intention of the two bodies to promote this cooperation even further. Syllouris furthermore said he would be undertaking the initiative in this direction himself.

The House President also met with member of the Cyprus-Israel Friendship Group in the Knesset Oder Forer, with whom he exchanged views on the cooperation of the two countries, especially in the sector of tourism. Forer referred to the importance Israel places on the strategic relationship it maintains with Cyprus, considering the island a gateway for cooperation with other countries.

Syllouris then met with Chairwoman of the Subcommittee for Advancing Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources of the Knesset Yael Paran, with whom he discussed common environmental challenges, especially in the management of water resources. They also discussed ways with which the two parliaments could contribute towards this effort, in the light of climate change in the region.

The House President also attended an official lunch hosted in his honour by Edelstein.

Syllouris will later visit the Holocaust Museum “Yad Vashem”, where he will lay a wreath.

(Cyprus News Agency)