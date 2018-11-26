Cyprus has lowest percentage of people who cannot afford a car in EU

Only 1.7% of the population cannot afford a car in Cyprus, the lowest percentage in the European Union according to figures released by Eurostat.
It said that in 2017, 7% of the EU population could not afford a car.
More than 1 in 5 people could not afford a car in Romania (29.8%), Bulgaria (20.6%) and Hungary (20.1%).
At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest percentage of people unable to afford a car were in Cyprus and Malta (both 1.7% of total population), followed by Luxembourg (2.2%), Italy and France (both 2.7%).
In the EU, the share of people unable to afford a car decreased by 0.7 percentage points (pp) in 2017 (7.0%) compared with 2016 (7.7%).
Similarly, this decreasing trend was observed in all EU Member States with the exception of Austria (+0.4pp), Denmark (+0.3 pp), Luxembourg (+0.2pp), France (+0.1pp), and the Netherlands where it remained stable at 6.4%.