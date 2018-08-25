Cyprus prices below EU average overall but food, health, education higher

A recent analysis conducted by Eurostat focusing on consumer goods and services in the European Union (EU) indicated that price levels vary considerably across the EU Member States.

Denmark and Luxembourg had the highest price levels in 2017 (both 41 % above the EU average), followed by Sweden (35 % above), Ireland (28 % above), Finland (23 % above) and the United Kingdom (17 % above), while the lowest price levels were recorded in Bulgaria (56 % below the EU average), Romania (52 % below), Poland (47 % below), Hungary (42 % below) and Lithuania (40 % below).

At a more detailed level, Denmark was the most expensive Member State in 2017 for restaurants and hotels (51 % above the EU average), food (50 % above), recreation and culture (48 % above), transport (28 % above) and household equipment (20 % above).

Ireland was the most expensive Member State for alcoholic beverages and tobacco (74 % above), Luxembourg for housing, water, electricity and gas (63 % above), Greece for communications (54 % above) and Sweden for clothing and footwear (34 % above).

In 2007, the prices in Cyprus were below the EU average, at 90.1%, when compared to 84.8% back in 2000.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2017 were at 107.3% (compared to 105.4% in 2003), according to data provided by Eurostat.

In 2017, Cyprus was also above the EU average as regards health services (103.8%) and education (115.1%).

Cyprus was below the average regarding alcoholic beverages and cigarettes (87.9%), clothing-footwear (99.2%), housing, water and electricity (71.5%), furniture and household electrical appliances (88.6%), transport (88.1%), communications (86.5%) and hotels-restaurants (92.7%).