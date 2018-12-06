Menu
Cyprus-based companies announce December vacancies

December 6, 2018 at 5:07pm
Cyprus Trading Corporation: 
Sales Consultant
Accounting Assistant
Pharmacist
Technical Services Assistant
Car mechanics
Logicom Public Ltd 
Electrical Technician, MN Limassol Water Co Ltd
Plant Shift Operators, MN Limassol Water Co Ltd
BSS Senior Developer
Group Internal Audit Officer
Account Manager Newcytech
Senior NET Web Developer
IKEA
Warehouse Department – Part-time
Sales Department – Part-time
Kitchen Department – Part-time
Restaurant – Part-time
PrimeTel 
Voice Account Manager
Customer Service Representative
Software Developer
Transmission Engineer
NOC Engineer
Network Engineer
Senior Roll Out Engineer
Call Center Representatives
Directory Services Operator

