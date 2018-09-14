Cyprus and Saudi Arabia attach great importance to further consolidating relations

Cyprus and Saudi Arabia attach great significance to enhancing bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Saudi Arabia’s Attache Abdulmonem Almahmoud said on Friday.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that during a meeting at the ministry, Christodoulides and Almahmoud confirmed the great significance they attach to further strengthening bilateral relations and consolidating cooperation on a regional level with the aim to promote peace and stability in the wider region from Eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the official opening of the Saudi Embassy in Nicosia on September 12. Cyprus opened an embassy in Riyadh in 2015. The opening of embassies is an important milestone in the diplomatic relations of the two countries, the statement added.

The Cypriot FM wished Almahmoud every support and assistance in his new duties.

Source: Cyprus News Agency