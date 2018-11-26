Cypriots worry about fake news, EU survey finds

A new Eurobarometer survey published on Monday showed that a majority of EU citizens are worried that disinformation campaigns, data breaches and cyberattacks will interfere with electoral processes.

Among the 503 Cypriots who participated in the survey, 75% of them said that they are concerned about disinformation and misinformation on the Internet.

Also, 72% of them said they worry that personal data left online could be used to target the political messages they see.

In the context of the upcoming EU elections in May 2019, 46% of Cypriot participants said that they are worried about elections being manipulated through cyberattacks, 49% worry about foreign actors and criminal groups influencing elections and 56% are worried about votes being bought or sold.

Tackling these issues

The majority of Cypriot respondents (74%) said that they are ‘totally in favour’ of more transparency of online social networks and other internet platforms to make clear what content and publications are advertisements and who is paying for them.

Also, 72% of Cypriots want more transparency of online social networks and media about the amount of money they receive from political parties and campaign groups and about the support they themselves provide to them.

Only 46% of them said that they are satisfied about the fight against disinformation in the media.

The EU in total

In total, 73% of Europeans said that they are concerned about fake news and 67% about their personal data left online could be used to target the political messages they see.

81% said that they are ‘totally in favour’ of more transparency of online social networks and other internet platforms to make clear what content and publications are advertisements and who is paying for them.

Only 40% said that they are satisfied about the fight against disinformation in the media.