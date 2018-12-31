Cypriot women make average €300 less per month than men – CYStat report

The average monthly earnings of female employees in Cyprus are estimated at €1,666, while those of men are at 1,960, a CYStat report showed.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, the average monthly earnings of male employees recorded an increase of 2,8% and of female employees 3,3%.

The average gross monthly earnings of employees during the third quarter of 2018, amounted to €1.827 compared to €1.772 during the third quarter of 2017, i.e. an increase of 3,1%, Cyprus Statistical service report shows.

It is noted that the data referring to the third quarter of 2018, include payments to the employees of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank at its closure and thus, the increase is higher than expected.

The average monthly earnings during the third quarter of 2018, seasonally adjusted, are estimated at €1.950 compared to €1.920 during the second quarter of 2018, i.e. an increase of 1,6% is observed.

Gender Average monthly earnings (€) Percentage Change (%) Unadjusted Seasonally adjusted To the same quarter of the previous year (unadjusted earnings) To the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted earnings) Total 3rd Quarter 2018 1.827 1.950 3,1 1,6 2nd Quarter 2018 1.837 1.920 2,0 0,6 3rd Quarter 2017 1.772 1.894 0,9 0,4 Males 3rd Quarter 2018 1.960 2.090 2,8 1,6 2nd Quarter 2018 1.982 2.056 1,5 0,6 3rd Quarter 2017 1.906 2.037 0,5 0,2 Females 3rd Quarter 2018 1.666 1.780 3,3 1,3 2nd Quarter 2018 1.666 1.757 2,6 0,7 3rd Quarter 2017 1.612 1.725 1,1 0,5

METHODOLOGICAL INFORMATION

Definitions

Average monthly earnings of employees include the basic salary, the cost of living allowance, earnings for overtime, the Holiday Fund, any other allowances received by employees during the reference period and payments in arrears. The average is calculated by dividing the total gross earnings before any deductions for compulsory social security contributions, by the total number of employees who received remuneration.

The temporary contributions of employees of the private sector (2012-2016) and officials and employees of the central government and the broad public sector (1/9/2011-31/12/2016) and the deductions in earnings of officials and employees of the central government and the broad public sector (since 01/12/2012), do not affect the gross salary of employees but only their net income. Consequently, they are not reflected in the figures above.

Seasonally adjusted average monthly earnings are the average monthly earnings of employees, after removing the seasonal effect from the data. The removal of the seasonal component from the data is performed, using appropriate statistical techniques. Seasonally adjusted data are used in the comparison of data of a specific time period, with other periods, such as the previous quarter, where the seasonal factor affects the data.

The Percentage Change – Compared to the same quarter of the previous year is the percentage change of average monthly earnings, comparing data of a specific quarter, with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The comparison is made between corresponding time periods of different years. Therefore, there is no need to use the seasonally adjusted data, since the seasonal component is the same for the two periods.

The Percentage Change – Compared to the previous quarter (Seasonally adjusted earnings) is the percentage change of average monthly earnings, comparing data of a specific quarter, with the previous quarter. Due to the fact that the seasonal component is different between two consecutive quarters, it is necessary to use seasonally adjusted data for this comparison.

Coverage and collection of data

Coverage of employees

The data used for the calculation of the average monthly earnings, include data for all employees for whom social security contributions have been paid by the employer.

Exceptions to coverage: