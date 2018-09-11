Cypriot women have 5th highest life expectancy in EU

Cypriot women have the fifth highest life expectancy in the EU 28, according to a survey from the UK’s Public Health Services

The survey is based on Eurostat statistics of 2016. Women in Cyprus have a life expectancy of 84.9 years, higher than the EU 28 average of 83.6 years.

In the UK, life expectancy for women is below the EU average at 83 and are attributed by UK health authorities to unhealthy habits which lead to cancer, heart conditions, strokes and diabetes — conditions linked to smoking, drinking and poor diets.

Women in Spain have the longest life expectancy at 86.3, followed by French women in France with 85.7 years and Italian with 85.,6.

At the bottom of the table are Bulgarian women with average life expectancy of 78.5 years followed by Romanian women with 79.1 years. Greek women ranked 12th with 84 years average life expectancy.