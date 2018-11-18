Cypriot unis attracting foreign students

Half the students at Cyprus’ universities and colleges are non-Cypriot according to Education Ministry figures.

Of the total of 48,172 students registered at a tertiary education institution in the 2017-2018 academic year, 24,015 are Cypriot (50%), 15,509 are citizens of other EU member states (32%) and 8,648 are third country nationals (18%).

Cypriot students at public and private universities number 19,019, other EU citizens 15,267 and third country nationals 2,636.

Among undergraduate students 13,358 are Cypriot, 5,417 other EU citizens and 1,408 third country nationals.

The breakdown for post-grads is 4,697 Cypriots, 9,597 other EU and 1,160 third country nationals whereas of doctoral students 964 are Cypriots, 253 (other EU and 68 third country nationals.

In other tertiary education institutes public and private, there are 4,996 Cypriots, 242 other EU and 6,012 third country nationals.

Of the 36,922 students at the universities, 13,315 or 36% are pursuing distance learning courses.

The most popular undergraduate course at the universities is economic and business management whereas among post-graduates it is social sciences. In other tertiary education institutes, the most popular courses are in hotel and tourism studies.

The survey shows the number of students at the universities in the 2017-2018 academic year up by 3.85% or 1371 students compared to the previous year whereas at the other colleges the increase was 26.4% of 2355 students.

A number of non-Cypriot students are on Erasmus programmes.