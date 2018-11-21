Cypriot play wins international award in NY theatre festival (video)

Cypriot one-woman play “Melina: The Last Greek Goddess” was named Best International One-Woman Show in the United Solo theatre festival in New York.

The award was presented at the November 18 closing night gala for the ninth season of United Solo, the largest solo theatre festival in the world.

Paola Hadjilambri starred in “Melina: The Last Greek Goddess,” which was directed by Paul Lambis.

The play depicts the life of Melina Mercouri, Greece’s most celebrated national heroine, an Academy Award-nominated actress, singer and politician.

“Melina: The Last Greek Goddess” will be presented on December 1 in Almyra Hotel, Paphos under the auspices of President Anastasiades.

United Solo presented 130 productions during its September 13–18 run.

Previous recipients of the United Solo Special Award are Anna Deavere Smith (2010 – Let Me Down Easy), Patti LuPone (2011 – The Gypsy in My Soul), John Leguizamo (2012 – Ghetto Klown), Fiona Shaw (2013 – The Testament of Mary), Billy Crystal (2014 – 700 Sundays), James Lecesne (2015 – The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey), Staceyann Chin and Cynthia Nixon (2016 – MotherStruck!), and Michael Moore (2017 – The Terms of My Surrender).