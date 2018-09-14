Cypriot employees manage work-life balance

The overwhelming majority of employees in Cyprus manage to reconcile work and family life without adaptating their working conditions, show figures released on Friday by the Statistical Service for the period between April and June 2018.

A significant 81.2% of the employees do not adapt their working conditions to facilitate their childcare responsibilities, while a lower 12% make adaptations, such as changing their working schedule.

The figures reveal that 67.8% of the employees do not encounter any obstacles in reconciling work and family life, whereas 94.8% of them have used only maternity or paternity leave as part of work interruption for childcare reasons.

A percentage of 63.5% of the employees make no use of professional childcare services, while 24% use professional childcare services for all the children of the family and 12.5% use such services only for some of their children.

The main reason for not using childcare services is because care is arranged by the parents themselves (40.7%) or because care is arranged with the support of grandparents or others (34.4%) or because the children are able to take care of themselves (18.5%). Only 4.8% of the employees do not use childcare services for reasons related to lack of such services or their cost or their quality.