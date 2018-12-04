Cypriot citizen arrested in occupied north for participating in protest against Afrin invasion

Turkish Cypriot daily Afrika (04.12.18) reports that Fadila Chikhou, citizen of the Republic of Cyprus of Syrian origin was arrested by “authorities” in the Turkish-occupied north on Sunday after crossing from the Ledra Palace checkpoint.
Chikhou had previously participated in a Kurdish-organised protest in the Republic of Cyprus against the Turkish invasion of Afrin.
According to Afrika, during the protest, Chikhou stepped on a picture of Erdogan and was holding a picture of the jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan.
She was remanded for one day on Monday after being accused of participating in an “illegal organisation” and of “insulting a foreign state official.”
The Cyprus Foreign Ministry has already made demarches to UNFICYP, a Ministry spokesman said.