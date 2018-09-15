Customs confiscated large quantity of of hookah tobacco

Customs officers seized more than 90kg of of hookah tobacco (AL FAKHER and AZURE), found in the luggage of two passengers at Larnaca airport on Wednesday, September 12.

The two suspects, Cyprus residents of Iranian origin, were arrested for tax fraud and illegal possession of duty-free cigarettes, while the detected tobacco, whose tax was €19.478, was seized and confiscated.

The suspects were brought before Larnaca District court on Thursday, September 13, and a three-day detention order has been made.

The director of customs agreed to an out of court fine of € 25,000. The suspects were charged and released, as hookah tobacco was confiscated.