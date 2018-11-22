CTO offers free wine to visitors at Cyprus airports

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation will be offering free Xynisteri wine to new arrivals at Larnaca and Paphos airports until November 26 as part of the Cyprus Wine Month.
Visitors to Cyprus can also enjoy one of the seven different “wine routes” that have been designed and signposted through the Cyprus countryside, with wineries along the way.
For further information and for the programme please click here.
In the scope of the Wine Month we offer free Xynisteri wine to our visitors arriving at @CyprusAeropolis between the 19th and 26th November during the evening hours. Look for our counter at the Arrivals and get you gift! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/LtofK7W2NY
— VisitCyprus (@visitcyprus) November 20, 2018