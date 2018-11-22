Menu
CTO offers free wine to visitors at Cyprus airports

November 22, 2018 at 12:58pm

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation will be offering free Xynisteri wine to new arrivals at Larnaca and Paphos airports until November 26 as part of the Cyprus Wine Month.

Visitors to Cyprus can also enjoy one of the seven different “wine routes” that have been designed and signposted through the Cyprus countryside, with wineries along the way.

For further information and for the programme please click here.

