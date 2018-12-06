Court orders renewal of custody order of two suspects in attempted murder case

Nicosia District Court on Thursday renewed the remand for another eight days of two men who are being held in connection with the attempted murder of Nicos Rodotheou in Nicosia on November 26.
The suspects are a 33 year old Syrian and a 24 year old Greek Cypriot. A 37 Greek Cypriot who had been arrested with them was released.
Police are still looking for Iosif Iosif, 40 and Dydi Rudolf or Balazov Miroslavin connection with the same case.
The Nicosia court hearing was held under tight security.
Read more
Police looking for two men in connection with Rodotheou murder attempt