Couple critically ill from poisonous mushrooms sent to France for treatment

A couple has been flown to a specialised medical centre in France at the state’s expense after they became critically ill from eating poisonous mushrooms.
The couple had been hospitalized at Nicosia Hospital in critical condition.
The 76 year old Greek Cypriot man and his Sri Lankan wife had picked mushrooms while out in the countryside, and unaware that they were poisonous, cooked and ate them last Wednesday.
They were taken to hospital after falling ill.
Philenews reported that the state undertook to cover their transfer by to a specialised centre in France to be treated.