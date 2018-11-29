Contract signed for reptile exhibition area at Neo Chorio

Contracts were signed on Thursday for the construction of an exhibition area for reptiles at Neo Chorio, Paphos.
The contract was signed by Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou and the contractor who won the tender. The project provides for an exhibition area of 1170 square metres for 22 species that can be found in Cyprus, the Cyprus News Agency said.
The project is co-financed by the European Rural Development Fund. It will be operated by the community council in cooperation with the Cyprus Herpetological Society which will provide the exhibits.
It will cost €349.075,79 and will be completed in nine months, the news agency added.