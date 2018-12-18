Work on new Nicosia square project in old GSP area to start in a late 2019-early 2020

Construction of the new Nicosia square at old GSP area is expected to start in around a year, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.
The square will be a large civic park with extensive green areas and an outdoor amphitheatre and other recreation areas at street level, linking the area with the Thoc building.
It will be designed by architectural firm Ioannis Kizis, Greogrios Patsalossavis, Constantinos Kizis & Efthymios Doukas.
There will be two underground parking areas for 650 cars and easy access to public transport. It is estimated that it will be able to host 18,000 people at a time. It will also include restaurants, sitting area, cafes, exhibition areas, galleries, pedestrian walkways, a children’s area, bathrooms and two-floor buildings to be used for commercial purposes.
According to architect Gregoris Patsalosavvis, the goal is for the park to function as a large green area within an urban environment. Local trees such as olive trees, cypresses, carob trees, plane trees fig trees, as well as bushes and other smaller plants will be planted in the area.
The stadium’s historic clock will be preserved and integrated into the new environment.
The budget for the project is €15 million and covers an area of 13,500 square metres.
