Community cleanup event at Turkish-occupied Ayios Panteleimonas Monastery

Α community cleanup event to protect and preserve the Ayios Panteleimonas Monastery, in the Turkish-occupied village of Myrtou, will take place on Thursday, January 10.
Representatives from the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will participate in the “Caring for our Cultural Heritage” event, a joint announcement says. Media representatives are also invited to attend.
The monastery was recently damaged, after vandals broke the entrance doors and window panes, caused damages in the fencing, and painted non-political graffiti on the walls.
Last month, Takis Hadjidemetriou, the Greek Cypriot Head of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, told CNA that the damages will be restored soon with the contribution of Greek and Turkish Cypriot volunteers.
“There are volunteers who want to show with their participation that society doesn’t tolerate or accept these things,” Hadjidemetriou he said at the time.
Since 2012 approximately €14.7 million has been provided by the European Union to implement the priorities of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage for the preservation of the island-‐wide cultural heritage in Cyprus. Projects are implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.
