Tuesday will start off mainly cloudy with scattered showers and or thunderstorms, mainly on the west and south coasts, becoming mainly cloudy with isolated showers.
Temperatures will be 21 C inland and on the coast, and 12 C in the mountains.
Wednesday will be cloudy at intervals. Thursday, mainly from the evening on, and Friday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Wednesday and Thursday and will fall on Friday to close to average for the time of year.