Menu
Local

Cloudy with scattered showers

November 27, 2018 at 7:50am
Edited by

Tuesday will start off mainly cloudy with scattered showers and or thunderstorms, mainly on the west and south coasts, becoming mainly cloudy with isolated showers.

Temperatures will be 21 C inland and on the coast, and 12 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be cloudy at intervals.  Thursday, mainly from the evening on, and Friday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Wednesday and Thursday and will fall on Friday to close to average for the time of year.

You May Also Like

Local
November 27, 2018

Attempted murder in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 26, 2018

New road fatality in Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 26, 2018

Government in dock over spiralling rents

Bouli Hadjioannou