Cloudy, with scattered showers later this week

Wednesday will see periods of increased cloud with temperatures at 24 C inland and on the west and north coast, 22 C on remaining coasts and 15 C in the mountains.
By night, increased cloud may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the west.
On Thursday there will be periods of increased cloud cover which may lead to scattered showers, mainly in the west and north. The evening will be mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms forecast.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will drop to close to average for the time of year.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with possible isolated showers and thunderstorms with the weather improving after midday.
Temperatures will rise to a little above average for the time of year.
