Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms forecast tonight

Monday will be partly cloudy with light dust possible in the afternoon which will clear by the evening. Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the south and east coasts, around 21 C on the west coast and 13 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be cloudy, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected, mainly after midnight, mainly in the west and north and later in other areas.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with rain and scattered thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail which in places may be heavy.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. There may be hail during thunderstorms. The weather will improve gradually as from Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop on Tuesday remaining at the same levels, which are average for the time of year, on Wednesday. They will edge down further on Thursday to slightly below average for the time of year.