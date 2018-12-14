Cloudy start with showers, improvement in the afternoon

Friday will start off cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and the possibility of snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks.

A gradual improvement is expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be 19 C inland and on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud cover at intervals. Temperatures will edge up to slightly above average for the time of year.

Sunday will start off fine with intervals of cloud but with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon and at night, with snow or sleet possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will fall slightly to average for the time of year.

Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and the possibility of sleet or snow in the higher Troodos peaks, improving late in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to below average for the time of year.